Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $78.83 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 115,951 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.7% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $78,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW stock traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.79. 43,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619,227. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.74.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.