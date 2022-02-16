Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 475.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,612 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises about 0.9% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $42,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 165.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,068,000 after buying an additional 494,813 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Charter Communications by 20.4% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,358,000 after purchasing an additional 356,510 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,703,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,780,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,916,256,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $605.18. 17,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,447. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $614.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $692.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $549.59 and a 1-year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $758.38.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.