Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 949.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,266 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $30,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.08.

ITW stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.36 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

