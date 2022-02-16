Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Novavax worth $23,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Novavax by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Novavax by 462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Novavax by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.86.

Shares of NVAX traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.04. The stock had a trading volume of 52,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,480,775. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $297.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $704,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,645,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,211 shares of company stock valued at $9,593,467. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

