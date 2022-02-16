Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Invests $30.27 Million in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,273,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of AutoZone at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1,646.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 313.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,034,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.4% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.50.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $22.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,911.76. 1,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,046. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,143.00 and a 52 week high of $2,110.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,003.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,814.47. The company has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $18.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

