Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Invests $43.38 Million in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 702,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,383,000. MetLife comprises 0.9% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of MetLife as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,040,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,216,857,000 after acquiring an additional 235,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,819,000 after buying an additional 1,003,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,754,000 after buying an additional 187,448 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 5.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,410,000 after buying an additional 444,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.64. 87,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,816,812. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.29 and its 200 day moving average is $63.34. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.47.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

