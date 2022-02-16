Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,245 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $25,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,456 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 428.3% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 463,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,085,000 after acquiring an additional 375,915 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,083,000 after acquiring an additional 247,460 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,829,000 after buying an additional 242,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,898,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $3.04 on Wednesday, reaching $286.27. The stock had a trading volume of 21,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,924. The company has a market cap of $102.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $316.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.47.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

