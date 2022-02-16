Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 134.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 94,909 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for 1.0% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Parker-Hannifin worth $46,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $2.23 on Wednesday, reaching $308.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,742. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.75. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.26 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.47.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.