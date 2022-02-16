Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,491.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,041 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $21,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $675.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Erste Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $14.51 on Wednesday, reaching $392.95. The stock had a trading volume of 116,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,215,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.46 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $514.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $575.19. The stock has a market cap of $174.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.