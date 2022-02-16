Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 12,002 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,002 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $25,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,868 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,814,000 after acquiring an additional 605,277 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,581,000 after acquiring an additional 852,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,708 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.71.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,236,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.46. The company has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

