Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 13,726 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,726 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.67.

Shares of VRTX traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $234.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,042. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $254.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.73 and a 200 day moving average of $202.84. The company has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total value of $539,840.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,016. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

