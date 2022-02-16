Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 38,522 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,522 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Dropbox worth $24,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,302. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.61 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.62.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $296,947.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $60,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,019 shares of company stock worth $1,601,602 over the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

