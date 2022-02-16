Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 668 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.9% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $41,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 266.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,915,959 shares of company stock worth $1,917,752,797 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $943.03.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $11.77 on Wednesday, hitting $910.66. 368,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,441,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.54 billion, a PE ratio of 185.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $989.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $914.71.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

