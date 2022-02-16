Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 683 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $20,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $5,643,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 9.2% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 23.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.18.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $5.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $390.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $288.08 and a 12-month high of $408.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $385.96 and its 200-day moving average is $372.64. The company has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.