Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,933.00 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $589,799.33 and approximately $8,933.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for about $307.03 or 0.00697058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045101 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.89 or 0.07128631 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,994.37 or 0.99882430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00050024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00052533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

