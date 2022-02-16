Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Reaches New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $92.65 and last traded at $92.15, with a volume of 7099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.29.

The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WH shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,394 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.27 and its 200 day moving average is $80.57.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

