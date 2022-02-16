Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Increased to $123.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $94.50 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Union Gaming Research raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.11. 125,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347,606. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $76.03 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.03.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,441 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

