Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the casino operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $94.50 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. CBRE Group lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.11. 125,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,606. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $76.03 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,035,441 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.5% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

