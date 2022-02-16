Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Raised to $99.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $96.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.80 and its 200-day moving average is $90.03. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $76.03 and a 1 year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.45) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,035,441. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 65.5% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

