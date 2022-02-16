Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Raised to $100.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WYNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Union Gaming Research boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.21.

Shares of WYNN traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,606. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.03. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $76.03 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,441. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

