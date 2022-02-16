Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Raised to $98.00 at Citigroup

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $94.50 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

WYNN stock opened at $96.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $76.03 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.03.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,035,441 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 98.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 8.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,229 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 118.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,487 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 58,316 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,254.5% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

