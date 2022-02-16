Wynnefield Capital Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. SunOpta comprises about 1.1% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of SunOpta worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 26,684 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 361.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 200,286 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SunOpta stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.06. The company had a trading volume of 13,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62. SunOpta Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $16.65.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. reduced their target price on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

