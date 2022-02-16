Xperi (XPER) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Xperi to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XPER. BWS Financial upgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Xperi news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 271,577 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Xperi by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Xperi by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 54,171 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Xperi by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 21,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Xperi in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

