Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading Down 6.6%

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.10. 8,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 189,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPOF. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,182,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,393,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,037,000.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

