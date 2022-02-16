Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Stock Position Lowered by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 441,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Yamana Gold worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at about $2,634,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 116,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 28,163 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 870.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Yamana Gold by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,124,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 190,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Yamana Gold by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AUY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.