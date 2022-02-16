Ycash Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23,565.00 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000523 BTC on exchanges. Ycash has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $23,565.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.18 or 0.00289296 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00077412 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00092364 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000126 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004055 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,186,262 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

