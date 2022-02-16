YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of YETI worth $7,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in YETI by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in YETI by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in YETI by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in YETI by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.39.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.74. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.24 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

