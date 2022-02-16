Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Market Cap Hits $4.24 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and $71,807.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

