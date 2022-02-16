Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Holdings Raised by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,347,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.80% of Yum! Brands worth $287,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.0% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.51. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.94 and a 1-year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.