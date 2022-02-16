YUMMY Market Capitalization Tops $2.60 Million (YUMMY)

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last seven days, YUMMY has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. YUMMY has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $119,768.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUMMY coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00044825 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.25 or 0.07101081 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,967.64 or 0.99933512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00049327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00052263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002955 BTC.

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

Buying and Selling YUMMY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUMMY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUMMY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

