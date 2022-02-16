Zacks: Analysts Expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.74 Billion

Brokerages forecast that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will post sales of $14.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.54 billion. ConocoPhillips reported sales of $10.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year sales of $56.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.44 billion to $65.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $52.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.14 billion to $59.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.45.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $364,105,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $768,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,555 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 250.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $130,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $89.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.21. The stock has a market cap of $118.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $47.51 and a 1 year high of $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

