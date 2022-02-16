Zacks: Analysts Expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Will Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will announce $1.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. Ovintiv reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 130%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $11.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

OVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Ovintiv by 9,931.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,756,000 after buying an additional 3,900,089 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,897,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,710,000 after buying an additional 1,649,165 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 540.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,572,000 after buying an additional 1,452,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $41.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,997,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 3.60. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $43.10.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

