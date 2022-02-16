Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to post ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.39). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ACRS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 130.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 73.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.61.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.