Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to post ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.39). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.
Several analysts have recently commented on ACRS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.61.
About Aclaris Therapeutics
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.