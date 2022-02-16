Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Avantor posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $2,422,471.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,290 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,667 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 53.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVTR traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,304,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,305. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. Avantor has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $44.37.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

