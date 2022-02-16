Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.41 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will announce sales of $4.41 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.52 billion. Nordstrom posted sales of $3.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $14.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.47 billion to $14.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.93 billion to $15.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JWN. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.77.

In other Nordstrom news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Nordstrom by 293.3% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 566.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

