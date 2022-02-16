Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.15). Nouveau Monde Graphite posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nouveau Monde Graphite.

A number of brokerages have commented on NMG. Zacks Investment Research cut Nouveau Monde Graphite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nouveau Monde Graphite presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,177,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the fourth quarter worth about $3,990,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the fourth quarter worth about $3,585,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 200,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 85,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NMG traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $422.91 million and a PE ratio of -9.13. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $21.90.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

