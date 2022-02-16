Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ocugen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ocugen.

A number of research firms recently commented on OCGN. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $600,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $30,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Ocugen during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ocugen during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ocugen during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Ocugen by 41.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Ocugen during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 27.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ocugen stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.82. 4,080,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,436,397. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 18.21, a current ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ocugen has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $17.65.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

