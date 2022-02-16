Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) to Announce -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) will report earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for SI-BONE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.41). SI-BONE posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SI-BONE will report full year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SI-BONE.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $38,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,813 shares of company stock worth $61,886. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter worth $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SI-BONE by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SI-BONE by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

SIBN stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.15. 149,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,557. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.82. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $708.31 million, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SI-BONE (SIBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.