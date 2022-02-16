Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to announce $41.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.10 million to $49.30 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported sales of $25.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $154.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $146.30 million to $162.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $185.80 million, with estimates ranging from $162.40 million to $209.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 15,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 10,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SOI opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $365.91 million, a PE ratio of -72.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -381.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

