Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $676.38 Million

Brokerages expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to announce sales of $676.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $676.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $676.76 million. Allegion posted sales of $727.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ALLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.70.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Allegion during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,892,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Allegion by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,107,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,752 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Allegion during the third quarter worth about $138,829,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,136,251,000 after purchasing an additional 431,267 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,667,000 after buying an additional 381,225 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALLE opened at $117.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.39 and its 200 day moving average is $131.82. Allegion has a 1 year low of $106.52 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

