Zacks: Brokerages Expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the lowest is $1.19 billion. Autodesk posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Autodesk.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $346.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.36.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $233.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.89. The stock has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $223.81 and a 1-year high of $344.39.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autodesk (ADSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.