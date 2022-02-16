Zacks: Brokerages Expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.75 Million

Brokerages expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to announce sales of $134.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.50 million. NovoCure reported sales of $143.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year sales of $540.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $534.92 million to $558.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $572.59 million, with estimates ranging from $552.60 million to $613.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NovoCure.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

NVCR opened at $84.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.59 and a beta of 0.89.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,466,123,000 after acquiring an additional 774,799 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in NovoCure by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,332,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $850,846,000 after acquiring an additional 775,189 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,615,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $721,906,000 after purchasing an additional 245,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,089,000 after acquiring an additional 203,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,248,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,781,000 after acquiring an additional 200,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

