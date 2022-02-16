Zano Price Hits $1.25 on Major Exchanges (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Zano has a total market capitalization of $13.81 million and approximately $139,643.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can now be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00002838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zano has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,091.59 or 0.99997979 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00064257 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.03 or 0.00244999 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014994 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00152542 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.56 or 0.00302907 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005506 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001263 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,067,392 coins and its circulating supply is 11,037,892 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.