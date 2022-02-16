Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Short Interest Up 52.1% in January

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 559,300 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the January 15th total of 367,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $561.29.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total transaction of $550,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,787 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $434.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $538.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $423.54 and a 12 month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.