Zelwin 1-Day Volume Tops $359,524.00 (ZLW)

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last seven days, Zelwin has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One Zelwin coin can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002668 BTC on popular exchanges. Zelwin has a total market cap of $84.36 million and approximately $359,524.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00039377 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00105726 BTC.

Zelwin Profile

Zelwin is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,331,834 coins. The official website for Zelwin is zelwin.com . Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Zelwin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zelwin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zelwin using one of the exchanges listed above.

