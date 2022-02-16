Zenfuse Trading Down 8.7% This Week (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last week, Zenfuse has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Zenfuse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $159,987.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00038707 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00106118 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.