Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS.
ZD stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.88. 32,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,084. Ziff Davis has a twelve month low of $98.48 and a twelve month high of $147.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.
About Ziff Davis
Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.
