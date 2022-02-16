Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS.

ZD stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.88. 32,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,084. Ziff Davis has a twelve month low of $98.48 and a twelve month high of $147.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris acquired 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

