Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Announces Earnings Results

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share.

Shares of ZD stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $107.75. The company had a trading volume of 898,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,381. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ziff Davis has a twelve month low of $98.48 and a twelve month high of $147.35.

In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris acquired 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

