Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Announces Earnings Results

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share.
Shares of ZD stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $107.75. The company had a trading volume of 898,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,381. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ziff Davis has a twelve month low of $98.48 and a twelve month high of $147.35.
In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris acquired 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.
About Ziff Davis
Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.
