Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS.
ZD stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.22. 3,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,084. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.05. Ziff Davis has a 1 year low of $98.48 and a 1 year high of $147.35.
In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris purchased 460 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Ziff Davis Company Profile
Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.
