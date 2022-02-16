Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS.

ZD stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.22. 3,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,084. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.05. Ziff Davis has a 1 year low of $98.48 and a 1 year high of $147.35.

In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris purchased 460 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

