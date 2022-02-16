Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share.

Ziff Davis stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,084. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.05. Ziff Davis has a fifty-two week low of $98.48 and a fifty-two week high of $147.35.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris purchased 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

