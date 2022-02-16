Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share.
Ziff Davis stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,084. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.05. Ziff Davis has a fifty-two week low of $98.48 and a fifty-two week high of $147.35.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.
About Ziff Davis
Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.
